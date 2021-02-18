Cleared Kranji woodlands a key connector for animals: Experts

The Kranji woodland area along the rail corridor that had large swathes mistakenly cleared from it is of strategic importance as a connector for animals to reach other areas, said nature experts.

Some endangered and rare species that have been sighted in the area include the crested serpent eagle, Malayan box turtle and even the pangolin.

The 70ha green lung - about the size of Jurong Lake, or over 85 football fields - connects the Mandai Mangrove area to its north to other nature areas in the south, such as the Central Catchment area.

Dr Shawn Lum, president of Nature Society (Singapore), said it is part of a conduit which transitions as a habitat for forest-dependent species to mangrove-dependent species.

"It's a link, but more importantly, it's big enough in its own right to become a modern habitat area.

"It's 70ha - you can have a lot of wildlife in 70ha," he added.

Aerial photos posted on Sunday showed large swathes of the woodland area - slated for the Agri-Food Innovation Park - had been cleared, to the consternation of nature groups.

JTC Corporation said on Tuesday these had been "erroneously cleared" by contractor Huationg before an environmental impact assessment could be carried out.

National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating.

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal said there was a high chance pangolins used the area, as they had been sighted just south of the rail corridor.

Dr Lum said: "Some of these pangolins, they climb trees when they're disturbed. If they had climbed into a tree that eventually got cut, who knows whether we lost any of these endangered species prematurely?"

The cleared land from the woodlands also shrank in one fell swoop the space available for animals to graze in and use, said Mr N. Sivasothi, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore's Department of Biological Sciences.

"If this patch had been cleared 20 or 30 years ago, there would have been several other alternatives to buffer that kind of impact," he added. He also called for increased scrutiny and effort to figure out how to protect these areas and maintain connectivity for wildlife, as land development continues.

"Even though this (area) is out of a nature reserve, to grow a forest like this would take half a century.

"If the developer is able to integrate it into the design, then it can accelerate the role of this estate in supplementing the limited spaces and the connectivity of the larger area," he said.

JTC had engaged an environmental specialist to carry out a baseline study last December, and to work out an environmental monitoring and management plan for specified plots of land within the area, a spokesman said.

Ms Anbarasi said: "Nature groups like us are very concerned.

"It is urgent that there is engagement with the community before further development is conducted.

"Our wish is that the remainder of the rail corridor be preserved, as there is only a small amount of space left for these animals."

The JTC spokesman has said the company takes a very serious view of the incident. "The land 15m to 20m to the left and right of the rail corridor has been safeguarded to protect biodiversity within the belt of the existing forest," said JTC.

It also said that it will work closely with all relevant stakeholders, including Urban Redevelopment Authority, NParks, nature interest groups and the community, to ensure that redevelopment plans are carried out with due consultation and in an environmentally responsible and sensitive manner.