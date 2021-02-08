THE BIG STORY

Uncertain future for mass travel amid fresh curbs

Mass travel in the near future seems to be increasingly uncertain, with countries relaxing and reimposing travel curbs. Singapore, for one, suspended green lane arrangements with South Korea, Germany and Malaysia late last month. Experts said this comes as no surprise as the Government has always adopted a risk-based approach.

WORLD

Indonesia to start jabs for those aged 59 and above

Indonesia will start coronavirus immunisation today for people aged 59 and above, after data showed that half of its Covid-19 fatalities were the elderly - a U-turn from an earlier plan to inoculate younger people first. The government also saw early indications that China's Sinovac vaccine reduced infections among medical workers.

THE BIG STORY

Most Singaporeans want to boost migrant worker welfare: Poll

Most Singaporeans and permanent residents want to improve the welfare of migrant workers and are willing to pay more to firms that provide workers better working and living conditions, with the majority willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more, a survey has found. It is part of a research project commissioned by two philanthropic groups, following the increased public scrutiny on the living and working conditions of low-wage migrant workers here.

SINGAPORE

Breaking the cycle of family violence

Complaints about family violence rose last year, when the pandemic forced families into close quarters for prolonged periods - putting the issue in the spotlight. Journalist Goh Yan Han looks at what is being done to tackle violence at home, with a focus on breaking the cycle and preventing victims from later becoming perpetrators.

BUSINESS

Most firms won't adjust pay based on staff location: Poll

While working from home has now become the norm, most employers said that they were not considering adjusting pay based on an employee's location, according to a new survey. It found that only 23 per cent of respondents said they may alter staff compensation, while 11 per cent had modified salaries according to location.

LIFE

Ideas for families to mark CNY together

Chinese New Year is looking different this year due to Covid-19. While celebrations are expected to be muted, there are plenty of things that families can do together to mark the festival. The Straits Times asks educators and parents for ideas to keep spirits high and traditions alive.