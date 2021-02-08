Most willing to pay more to boost migrant worker welfare

They're willing to pay 5% to 10% more to firms that offer better conditions: Survey

Migrant workers enjoying a stage performance in 2019. One of the survey's key findings was that most Singapore residents are supportive of protecting migrant workers' welfare.
Migrant workers enjoying a stage performance in 2019. One of the survey's key findings was that most Singapore residents are supportive of protecting migrant workers' welfare.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Most Singaporeans and permanent residents want to improve the welfare of migrant workers and are willing to pay more to firms that provide better working and living conditions to these workers, with the majority willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more, a survey has found.

The survey is part of a research project commissioned by philanthropic organisations The Majurity Trust and LEAP201, following increased public scrutiny on the living and working conditions of low-wage migrant workers here during the height of the pandemic.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Key findings from migrant worker survey

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2021, with the headline 'Most willing to pay more to boost migrant worker welfare'. Subscribe
Topics: 