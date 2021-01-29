THE BIG STORY

Singapore's employment rate continues climb

Despite the pandemic, Singapore's resident employment continued to rise while its unemployment rate fell. Retrenchments, too, dipped in the fourth quarter of last year, after rising for five straight quarters. Overall, the unemployment rate last year was higher than 2019's, but remained below past recessionary peaks.

WORLD

Biden signals rejection of China's territorial claims

United States President Joe Biden and his team have underscored support for allies Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, signalling Washington's rejection of China's disputed territorial claims in those areas. China toughened its language towards Taiwan yesterday, warning that "independence means war".

LIFE

Meet the millennials giving traditional garb a modern twist

As fashion cycles go, you can bet that what was once regarded as dowdy will come back into style. For example, the cheongsam, which was popular in the 1950s and 1960s in Singapore, has seen a revival in recent years.

The Straits Times checks in with two millennial entrepreneurs who have put a modern spin on traditional Chinese garb.

OPINION

Politics looms large in EU's coronavirus vaccine spats

The European Union is embroiled in nasty spats with pharmaceutical firms over vaccine supply issues. Politics comes to the fore as Europe directs its fury at AstraZeneca over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine shots, raising questions about what is fair and the sanctity of contracts, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

SINGAPORE

Learning device software doesn't track location: MOE

Software that will be installed in students' learning devices will capture data on their online activities - such as Web search history - but it does not track personal information like location, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday in response to privacy concerns.

BUSINESS

MBS most profitable of Las Vegas Sands' casinos

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has emerged as the most profitable casino of parent company Las Vegas Sands amid the Covid-19 pandemic despite a striking decline in earnings. MBS generated earnings of US$144 million (S$191.9 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.