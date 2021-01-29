No winners in fight over EU Covid-19 vaccines

As Covid-19 numbers climb in Europe, the already grim mood has grown uglier as the European Union becomes embroiled in nasty spats with pharmaceutical companies over vaccine supply issues. It is threatening to impose a ban on the export of vaccines outside the bloc, something which could unleash precisely the vaccine wars which European governments warned against.

The EU is also demanding that AstraZeneca take coronavirus vaccines from its plants in Britain to make up for a shortfall in supplies to its member states.