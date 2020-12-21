THE BIG STORY

Kindergarten study reveals impact of learning at home

Regardless of their own income and educational levels, parents providing learning activities at home can have a major influence in developing their young children's maths and language skills. This was borne out by Singapore's first kindergarten study, which followed 1,537 children from 80 pre-schools.

SINGAPORE

Diverse volunteer group helping lower-income kids

A diverse group of more than 100 people - students, retirees, housewives and professionals from fields such as law and technology - have made common cause over helping children from lower-income families in Chai Chee. The group serves them through free programmes such as a homework club and excursions.

SINGAPORE

Eateries gear up to manage crowds safely during festive season

Eateries are gearing up for the festive season by implementing a host of measures that will help them accommodate customers in a safe way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some restaurants are hiring more staff to ensure customers adhere to safe management measures, while others are putting up more visual reminders - such as posters - of the Covid-19 regulations.

BUSINESS

S'pore firms showing more interest in green loans

Green loans are gaining traction among companies here amid heightened awareness of sustainability-related issues and the wider availability of financial products. Banks said they received more queries from firms after launching frameworks to help businesses get such loans.

SPORT

S'pore paddlers begin Olympic journey

With the Singapore women paddlers having secured their Olympic spot, Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye are all playing in the ongoing T.League in Japan as they catch up on their preparation after a coronavirus-hit season. The professional table tennis league runs until February.

LIFE

High demand for baking, cooking classes for kids

Baking and cooking classes for children are in high demand, with places in such classes all snapped up at some schools as families are unable to travel during this year's school holidays. At one such school, some parents have even reserved places for the next run of classes in March and June.