Kids get fired up with baking classes

Kids' baking classes seem like a popular activity this school holidays, with places in such classes all snapped up at some baking schools.

At Little Bakers Lab in Serangoon Garden Way, all its parent-child and kids-only baking classes are fully booked for this vacation.

Some parents have even reserved places in the school's next run of classes in the March and June school holidays.

"With the travel restrictions during the school holidays, parent-child classes have been really popular. It's a great way to learn and bond together," says Little Bakers Lab founder Janice Tan, 40, who started the school three years ago.

Another factor could be smaller class sizes. Due to safe distancing measures, Ms Tan can take in only eight students for each class instead of the usual 12.

December school holiday classes for kids are also fully booked at Creative Culinaire The School in Tiong Bahru, which conducts mostly professional and Skills-Future bakery courses.

Besides baking skills, its founder and principal chef Judy Koh hopes to impart values such as responsibility to young participants.

At a recent five-hour Christmas log cake-making class that The Straits Times observed, its chef-instructor Alvin Lim, 32, would remind kids to wash the utensils and keep the table clean after every step.

"We want the kids to grow up to be responsible and learn to clean as they go," says Ms Koh, 57, a former junior colleague literature teacher who has two grown-up children and a three-year-old granddaughter.

"Many kids now grow up in homes where there are maids. We want to instil in them an appreciation for the hard work and people who do these jobs, and for them to learn to be independent."

Culinary lifestyle store ToTT, which started kids' courses in 2010, has seen demand for these classes increase by 48 per cent this holidays, compared with the same period last year.

Baking schools for kids

CREATIVE CULINAIRE THE SCHOOL Where: 17 Eng Hoon Street Cost: From $78 a child for a five-hour class. Info: Go to creativeculinaire.com.sg LITTLE BAKERS LAB Where: 87A Serangoon Garden Way Cost: From $68 a child for a two-hour class Info: Go to fb.com/LittleBakersLab TOTT Where: 02-14 Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5; and 02-427 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard Cost: From $108 for a child and an adult for a two-hour class Info: Go to tottstore.com

While children's baking classes are typically held during the school holidays, some places also hold classes monthly.

ToTT, for example, runs five to eight Junior Chef classes monthly and allows one adult to join in for each child.

Like most enrichment activities, baking classes do not come cheap. At ToTT, it costs $108 for a child and an adult for a two-hour session.

But the fees have not deterred parents from enrolling their kids, say the schools.

"More children are curious about baking and cooking, from watching television shows like MasterChef Junior. They have also become more food-savvy as they travel with their families," says ToTT's director Grace Tan, 42.

"Parents also see the value in these classes. When you go out for a meal at a cafe these days, it easily costs $20 to $40 for two people.

"But top it up (for a course) and you get a meal, two hours of bonding with your child, and you learn a skill you can use again."