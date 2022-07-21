Must-reads

Sri Lanka's Parliament picks a new president

Sri Lanka's Parliament voted in Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, yesterday as the new president until 2024, replacing Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after fleeing the country last week. But the Acting President and six-time prime minister is unpopular with the public, as he is seen as a stand-in for Mr Rajapaksa.

WORLD

Police open to new autopsy for dead Indonesian guard

Indonesian police say they are open to exhuming the remains of a bodyguard who was allegedly killed for having an affair with the wife of a police general, if the victim’s family requests a new autopsy. The family lawyer of the late 27-year-old guard said the police’s chronology of events that led to his death has many irregularities. 

THE BIG STORY

New Tuas facility helps step up production of plant-based protein

Consumers may soon be able to sample more varieties of plant-based protein, including meatless patties, with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Tuas. The 11,000 sq ft facility will allow firms to use specialised equipment to scale up production of their plant-based proteins without having to buy their own machines. It will be able to produce 1,300 tonnes of plant protein a year. 

SINGAPORE

Archaeological study of Keppel Club site to be done

An archaeological study of the 48ha Keppel Club site (right) earmarked for housing will begin this year before development starts, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday. He also added that in response to public feedback, the Housing Board will improve ecological connectivity along the eastern end of the site. 

SINGAPORE

Gurkha officer jailed for misappropriating $5.4m

A sergeant from the Gurkha Contingent of the Singapore Police Force has been jailed for 10 years for misappropriating more than $5.4 million from 196 members of his own community. Bikash Gurung told his colleagues he would remit money to Nepal at favourable exchange rates, but gambled away almost the entire sum. 

BUSINESS

Chinese biotech firms invest $4b in Singapore

Two Chinese biotechnology companies, WuXi Biologics and WuXi AppTec, will be investing up to $4 billion in total in Singapore to grow their research and development and manufacturing capabilities here.

The commitments will boost the Republic's growing pharmaceutical sector. 

