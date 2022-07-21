New Tuas facility to scale up production of plant-based protein

Consumers may have access to more varieties of plant-based protein including meatless patties with the opening of a new contract manufacturing facility in Tuas.

The 11,000 sq ft facility will allow different firms to use specialised equipment to scale up production of their plant-based proteins without purchasing their own machines, said German agri-food multinational company Cremer Sustainable Foods yesterday.

A joint venture between Asia Sustainable Foods (ASF) Platform - a company owned by Temasek - and Cremer, the plant will be able to produce 1,300 tonnes of plant protein per year.

That is the equivalent to the protein in 4.3 million chicken breasts.

ASF chief executive Mathys Boeren said that 1,000 of the plant's manufacturing capacity has already been contracted by a client.

Manufacturing of these contracted plant-based proteins will begin on Aug 1.

Mr Boeren said another four or five companies are currently in talks to manufacture their plant-based protein products at the site.

"The ASF's aim is to accelerate the commercialisation of sustainable food products," he added.

Mr Boeren said this uptake can happen if agri-tech firms are provided with end-to-end support to create their products and make them available to the mass market in a cost-effective way.

Mr Damian Krueger, general manager of sustainable nutrition at Cremer, said the plant has specialised manufacturing machine including a high-moisture extruder.

It is able to take plant protein from a range of sources, and mould them into different forms including meatballs, popcorn chicken and patties.

Mr Krueger said the specifics of the protein manufactured will depend on the client that uses the facility.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said the facility would further position Singapore as the nexus for agri-food trade in Asia.

Ms Low said: "With partners like Temasek and Cremer, Singapore hopes to bring together innovators in this field, strengthen our agri-food ecosystem, foster greater knowledge sharing across the industry, and ultimately create a more sustainable future."