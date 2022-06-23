THE BIG STORY

Singapore has handed out in-principle approvals to three players that deal in digital payment tokens, more commonly known as cryptocurrencies, despite plunging prices in that space. It is a sign that Singapore is intent on promoting the use of the blockchain technology that drives cryptocurrencies.

With Singapore experiencing a spike in Covid-19 community infections that is largely driven by newer Omicron subvariants, The Straits Times answers some questions about these new subvariants, what precautions people should take and the changes in healthcare subsidies that will kick in from July.

WORLD

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) said RM1.74 billion (S$549 million) would be distributed to low-income households from this month, amid rising living and food costs. Malaysia is also looking to adjust subsidies for cooking oil. It has spent RM4 billion on the subsidy this year.

SINGAPORE

An elderly woman was found living with her dead son's body for around a week as she grieved in their flat in Commonwealth Close. The police were alerted after a neighbour reported a foul stench. A locksmith had to be called in so police could enter the flat as the mother did not respond to knocking on the door.

SPORT

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will return to its full physical format on Dec 3-4 for the first time since the pandemic struck. Up to 50,000 runners across four categories are expected. Priority registration for selected participants opens today from 10am while the public can sign up from tomorrow.

OPINION

The challenge for Asian journalism is to not only stay interested, and offer its unique perspective on the region, but also to stay relevant. The first half of this month was a reminder of some of the best in journalism in Asia and elsewhere. Society suffers when good journalism withers, says Ravi Velloor who looks back to the future.