The first half of June has offered journalists long in the tooth more than a few things to ponder.

Aside from the Singapore Press Club marking its 50th anniversary with the announcement of a Hall of Fame, Barry Sussman, the unsung hero of the Watergate era, died at age 87 and the celebrated journalist and writer TJS George, founder of now-defunct Asiaweek and at 94 Asia's longest serving journalist, said he was ending his regular column.