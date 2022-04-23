THE BIG STORY

Group size and venue capacity limits will be lifted, while all workers will be able to return to the office and remove their masks when not interacting with others. The strongest push yet to return to normal will also see the Dorscon level lowered to yellow, while the use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry will cease at most places.

THE BIG STORY

Three people were charged in court yesterday over the allegedly excessive clearing of Kranji woodland. They are accused of being part of a conspiracy to cause a construction firm to cut trees with girths exceeding 1m growing on vacant land without approval. A fourth person is expected to be charged at a later date.

ASIAN INSIDER

Malaysia's political parties are scrambling to get their houses in order, with expectations that the general election is very near. Umno is aiming to rebound back into power and the opposition Pakatan Harapan is weaker, while Parti Islam SeMalaysia is hoping to be a kingmaker.

WORLD

Shanghai reported 11 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the city's highest one-day toll so far, with officials vowing to step up enforcement of lockdown measures. The news disappointed expectations that restrictions would be eased amid signs that the outbreak may have peaked.

BUSINESS

Prices of Housing Board resale flats and private homes rose at a slower pace in the first quarter of this year. HDB resale prices went up 2.4 per cent compared with the previous quarter, while private home prices eked out a 0.7 per cent gain. Interest rate hikes and rising inflation may further cool buyers' appetite, analysts say.

SPORT

Singapore's Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu recalled how she was hit by nerves before winning the 50m backstroke event for her second gold at last year's Tokyo Games. The nominee for The Straits Times Athlete of the Year Award, which is backed by 100Plus, could well swim in her fifth Paralympics in 2024.