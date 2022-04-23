Death toll in Shanghai rises as city vows to enforce strict rules

SHANGHAI • Officials in Shanghai vowed to step up enforcement of lockdown measures to stamp out community spread in China's worst virus outbreak, as the city reported 11 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday - its highest one-day toll so far.

The municipal government yesterday said it would adopt nine actions to achieve the goal of "no community spread", a milestone that has eluded the city despite weeks of lockdown.

The set of nine actions largely reiterated existing lockdown measures, with a vow to strictly implement rules such as making sure people do not leave their homes in restricted areas.

In recent days, lockdown fatigue has seen a loosening of enforcement, with people slipping outside for fresh air, exercise or to walk their pets.

"The epidemic situation is still very serious, and the prevention and control work is at a critical moment," the government said.

The nine actions include measures that separate residents into three categories, depending on the number of Covid-19 cases in their housing compounds: Those living in restricted areas are strictly confined to their homes; those living in controlled areas are confined to their compounds; and those living in prevention areas can go out of their compounds but must not enter restricted or controlled areas.

Residents also have to undergo regular, if not daily, Covid-19 tests.

The authorities would also accelerate transfers to quarantine centres. Videos circulated on social media this week showed busloads of people being taken to quarantine, at times outside Shanghai.

BBC reported this week that the authorities are escalating disinfection measures in Shanghai's worst-hit areas, including at people's homes. Residents in two communities were ordered to leave their homes for temporary accommodation elsewhere.

Meanwhile, home quarantine could be a temporary solution if the homes met certain conditions, the authorities said, without elaborating. In such cases, a sensor would be installed on the home's main door to monitor compliance, similar to what was implemented in early 2020.

The re-invigorated lockdown comes as Covid-19 fatalities begin to mount in the city of 25 million people. Thursday's record count added to an overall death toll of 36. While still far lower than what other countries are recording, it was the most coronavirus-related loss of life that China has seen in over two years.

The number of severely and critically ill patients also grew to 184 on Thursday, following a tripling the day before, reflecting the vulnerability of an elderly population that is only about 62 per cent vaccinated.

With an average age of 84.2, the people who died on Thursday all had severe underlying conditions such as heart and liver disease, and only one was vaccinated.

When infections began to surge at the start of this month, almost everyone in Shanghai was ordered to stay at home. As a result, residents have lost income, suffered family separations and have had difficulty meeting basic needs.

Health officials raised hopes this week for some return to normalcy by saying that transmission had been curbed, only for city officials to tighten restrictions a day later, causing widespread confusion and indignation.

Despite declines for five consecutive days this week, the number of new daily cases continues to hover close to the 20,000 level, at 17,629 on Thursday.

More pressing for city officials is that nearly 3 per cent of new cases are still being found in the community, with the rest detected already in quarantine - at government-designated facilities or locked-down buildings in housing compounds.

China requires zero community spread before it considers an outbreak contained.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS