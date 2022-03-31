THE BIG STORY

The war in Ukraine has negatively impacted Asia and damaged the international framework for law and order and peace, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday at a dialogue organised by the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations think-tank. It has also impaired the global multilateral system, he added.

OPINION

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent developments of the past five weeks, although seemingly loose and disjointed, are tendrils of the clouds above Asia. Associate editor Ravi Velloor says the developments in Europe may be a prelude to a broader, and possibly larger, struggle for supremacy in Asia.

SINGAPORE

About 60 per cent of food delivery riders here entered the gig economy during the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey by the three major food delivery platforms here has found. But almost two in three of the 4,200 riders polled said they did so only on a part-time basis, with 54 per cent working fewer than 20 hours a week on average, according to the survey released on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE

An offer of $700 million has been made for Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road, following private treaty negotiations for the iconic development, which was put up for collective sale last year at a reserve price of $800 million. A meeting with marketing agent Edmund Tie will be held on April 7 for owners of the 718 strata-titled units.

SPORT

The national women's football team will get their chance to play in front of a home crowd for the first time in four years when they take on the Seychelles and Papua New Guinea in the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 (Women's) on April 4 and April 11, respectively, at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

LIFE

Actor Jared Leto plays the titular vampire in the Marvel superhero flick Morbius, which opens today. But immortality holds little appeal for the youthful-looking star. The Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for drama Dallas Buyers Club (2013) quipped: "Could you imagine the bunions?"