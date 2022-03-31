The new Marvel superhero film Morbius stars Jared Leto as a vampire - a role that makes full use of the actor's gift for uncanny transformations.
It opens in cinemas today.
The new Marvel superhero film Morbius stars Jared Leto as a vampire - a role that makes full use of the actor's gift for uncanny transformations.
It opens in cinemas today.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2022, with the headline Immortality does not appeal to Jared Leto. Subscribe