THE BIG STORY

From Monday, people can gather only in groups of two, as Singapore implements stricter rules to slow a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. These restrictions to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed will be lifted on Oct 25. They will be reviewed in two weeks and adjusted, depending on the situation.

WORLD

China sends 24 aircraft to show anger at Taiwan

China has sent two air force incursions close to Taiwan, underscoring its displeasure at the government in Taipei's bid to join a regional trade deal. Twenty-four People's Liberation Army aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Thursday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in two separate statements.

SINGAPORE

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon yesterday upheld a lower court decision to lift a gag order on the name of a student from a top British university who had filmed voyeuristic videos of several women.

Colin Chua Yi Jin, 23, had recorded clips of 11 women, whom he knew personally, in Singapore and Britain between 2015 and 2018.

BUSINESS

Singapore's factory growth slowed again last month, with economists expecting the moderation to continue for the rest of the year amid supply disruption and cooling external demand. Still, the performance marked a 10th straight month of year-on-year growth and beat a forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

SPORT

A sold-out crowd of 500 attended last night's One Championship's Revolution live event at the Indoor Stadium. It was the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation's first show here to welcome fans since February. Despite the rise in cases, many in the queue said they were confident the Covid-19 measures in place would keep them safe.

LIFE

When a carmaker comes up with a new idea, you can bet others will copy it. But not all ideas are good. The Straits Times takes a look at several useless - and potentially dangerous - features in cars, including retractable door handles, fake vents and electronic rear-view mirrors.