Social group sizes cut to slow rapid increase in Covid-19 cases

From Monday, people can gather only in groups of two, as Singapore implements stricter rules to slow an unexpectedly rapid increase in Covid-19 cases.

These restrictions to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed will be lifted on Oct 25. They will be reviewed in two weeks and adjusted, depending on the situation at that time.

Affected businesses will get help in the form of a $650 million support package, comprising Jobs Support Scheme subsidies, rental relief and payouts for taxi and private-hire car drivers.

"Many Singaporeans and businesses will be disappointed by today's announcement. I want to assure you that Singapore remains committed to reopening," Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a virtual media conference yesterday. "The journey may take longer so that we can do so safely."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore's response to Covid-19 has to adapt as the pandemic develops. "I know the changes can be confusing and unsettling, but please bear with us," he wrote in a Facebook post after the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced the updates. "We will work closely with you to protect all our families."

Singapore reported 1,650 new cases yesterday. Of the hospitalised patients, 162 required oxygen and 23 were in intensive care.

The number of daily cases is expected to surge to 3,200 by next week, if the current trend continues.

The country is activating plans that will enable it to deal with 5,000 cases a day, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said. While Singapore has seen a slight slowdown in the rate at which case numbers are growing, he stressed that it is "very early days" yet.

"We are all hoping and working towards this trend continuing, and for daily infections to eventually turn the corner," the minister said. "As of now, it is still increasing, and each daily jump is a big absolute number and adds pressure on our healthcare system."

At yesterday's media conference, the three task force co-chairs sketched out Singapore's next steps in the coming weeks, and addressed frustrations that have emerged over how the home recovery scheme has been implemented.

Working from home will be the default for the coming month, with those unable to do so strongly urged to test themselves weekly.

Home-based learning for primary and special education schools will be extended by a day, meaning that students will effectively spend a full two weeks at home. Pre-schools will remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home if they can.

Vaccine booster shots will be extended to people aged 50 to 59 from Oct 4.

The tightened measures are more targeted than before, as Singapore is committed to its reopening plans, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

For instance, the capacity limit for large-scale events involving only fully vaccinated individuals remains unchanged at 1,000. This is because such events have not resulted in large virus clusters.

On the home recovery scheme, Mr Ong acknowledged that the past few days have been frustrating for patients, and said his ministry is taking immediate action to address their concerns. This includes enlisting the help of the Singapore Armed Forces to clear the accumulated backlog, he said.

The country will likely see cases continue to rise before coming down, eventually stabilising at a new equilibrium, he added.

But this equilibrium is likely to be higher than anything Singapore has seen before, Mr Wong warned.

"We are not going back to a scenario of low daily cases any more," he said. "It is not going to be possible because we are moving forward, to learn to live with the virus, and we are continuing with our reopening plans."