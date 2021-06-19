THE BIG STORY

Dining in at eateries can resume from Monday, but only in groups of up to two people, as the authorities seek a "calibrated reopening" following an increase in Covid-19 community cases over the past week. The group limit will be increased to five from the middle of next month barring an unexpected worsening of the virus situation.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore's 86,000 civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, while those in more junior grades will receive an additional one-off payment of $350 or $700, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced. This comes amid an improvement in the economic outlook this year, though downside risks remain, the PSD said.

WORLD

Two top executives of Hong Kong's Apple Daily have been charged under the national security law for colluding with foreign forces, a day after they and three others were arrested following a police raid of the offices of the popular tabloid. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law and Cheung Kim Hung, chief executive of the parent company of Apple Daily, now face the prospect of life imprisonment.

WORLD

Indonesia remains the South-east Asian country hit hardest by the pandemic. Huge clusters have emerged in a number of regencies in Java, with new variants, including the virulent Delta variant, showing up. The Jakarta governor has warned that the capital will enter a "critical phase" if the situation goes out of control.

SINGAPORE

A record $33.5 million was doled out last year by the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) to help more Singaporeans in need. A total of 18,600 households benefited from the community self-help group's programmes, up from 17,000 in 2019.

OPINION



PHOTO: REUTERS



What accounts for the escalating attacks from the West against China and how should it deal with the growing hostility? In an interview with China's Global Times newspaper, Singapore's former foreign minister George Yeo shares his views on the Sino-US contest and what the challenges are for China in the future.