China's challenges as a rising power: George Yeo

What accounts for the escalating attacks on China by the West? How should China deal with the growing hostility? Singapore's former foreign minister George Yeo shares his views on the Sino-US contest with Global Times reporters Li Aixin and Bai Yunyi. Edited excerpts from the interview published this week.

Li Aixin and Bai Yunyi
Visitors riding the Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster at the Shanghai Disneyland theme park on the fifth anniversary of the resort on Wednesday. Singapore's former foreign minister George Yeo says that in terms of purchasing power parity, China's economy is already significantly bigger than that of the US. But in terms of per capita income, China is way behind the US and the US will continue to be the most advanced country in the world for a long time, because of its wealth, technology, stock of capital (not just in the US but worldwide) and its financial system, among other things.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Global Times (GT): Over the past two years, China's diplomatic style has been considered by some as becoming increasingly tough. Some analysts even pin labels such as "wolf warrior diplomacy" on it. As a diplomatic professional, how do you view the phenomenon?

George Yeo (Yeo): I'm not surprised that Chinese diplomats and spokespersons are being forced to reply to Western criticisms in a feisty way. Not all these criticisms are reasonable. Some of them are completely unreasonable. If nothing else, for China's own domestic audience, it is important for Chinese diplomats and spokespersons to reply in a sharp and robust manner. Although I think sometimes a more effective way to reply is to be ironic, and it's not a bad thing to smile more, even when you're giving a very serious reply.

