More Singaporeans staying single, having fewer babies

Amid Singapore's slowest decade of population growth since independence, more Singaporeans are staying single, and even those who marry are having fewer babies. The nation's sixth census also found that Singapore residents of all ages and races are now better educated, and more do not consider themselves as having a religion.

More than 3,400 staff and visitors of Ion test negative

More than 3,400 retail staff and visitors of Ion Orchard who had to take a compulsory Covid-19 swab test have tested negative for the virus. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it concluded the mandatory testing on Tuesday. Another 11,395 people who visited the mall voluntarily stepped forward for testing, said MOH.



Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shaking hands with United States President Joe Biden prior to the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Biden, Putin meet for first summit to iron out US-Russia relations

United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down in a lakeside Geneva villa yesterday for their first summit since Mr Biden took office. Both had said they hoped for more stable and predictable relations, even though they were at odds over everything from arms control and cyber hacking to election interference and Ukraine.

WORLD

New Covid-19 treatment spells hope for India

Traumatised by its recent calamitous battle with Covid-19 and apprehensive of a third wave, India has found a silver lining in a new treatment for Covid-19 patients - a powerful infusion of laboratory-made antibodies. Several Indian hospitals reported encouraging results after using this therapy on some patients.

SINGAPORE

Man's death ruled as a misadventure

The death of a man who made headlines more than 20 years ago for being Singapore's youngest bone marrow donor as a 15-month-old infant has been ruled as a misadventure. Mr Seamus Shi Liang died on Dec 2 last year after a part of a machine he was fixing while working fell on his head.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



SINGAPORE

Delay in delivery of Tesla's first cars here

Tesla's delivery of its first cars here has been delayed by between two and six months, its schedule upset by a worldwide chip shortage, the pandemic and high demand. Buyers who have been in touch with the company said it had secured certificates of entitlement for its first cars in the May and June tenders.