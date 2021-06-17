Over 3,400 Ion staff, visitors negative in compulsory test

More than 3,400 retail staff and visitors of Ion Orchard who had to take a compulsory Covid-19 swab test have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health said it concluded the mandatory polymerase chain reaction testing on Tuesday.

As at noon yesterday, 3,464 staff and visitors of Ion Orchard had tested negative for Covid-19.

Another 10,248 of the 11,395 people who had visited Ion Orchard and had voluntarily stepped forward for testing, have tested negative.

One person has tested positive, and the test results for the remaining 1,146 visitors are pending.

Ion Orchard reopened yesterday following a mandatory four-day closure for deep cleaning and disinfection, after a number of Covid-19 cases were linked to the mall.

The mall, which has 400 retailers, reopened its doors at 10am. At some stores, staff were seen dusting their display shelves and racks.

But not all stores were ready to welcome customers by 11am. British luxury fashion house Burberry and Japanese department store Muji were among those that remained shut.

In a circular to tenants yesterday, Ion Orchard said only shops whose staff have taken a swab test and tested negative are allowed to reopen.

The mall added: "You are expected to make the necessary arrangements to begin your operations and ensure the stores are manned accordingly."

About a dozen shoppers were seen at the mall at 10.30am, including Ms Liyana Laily, 29, who works in quality assurance.

She said she decided to pop by the mall as she was in the area, and was not aware that it had been closed owing to Covid-19.

"But I'm not worried. Singapore has a certain standard of cleanliness and obviously they want business to come back, so they would put in effort to maintain that standard," she said.

Another shopper who wanted to be known only as Mr Koda, 41, also dropped by to buy a pair of shoes for his two-year-old son. He, too, was not concerned about the recent Covid-19 cases linked to the mall.

"If anything, this would be the cleanest place in Singapore after all that cleaning. And Singapore does a good job of cleaning, so I'm not worried," said Mr Koda, who works in the energy sector.

While the reopening was otherwise uneventful, a shattered glass panel at make-up store Bobbi Brown left a store assistant with cuts on his arms.

He was later sent to Singapore General Hospital.

A spokesman for Ion Orchard said a single glass panel at the Bobbi Brown store shattered around 11am.

"The incident occurred when the store was being opened for the day by its store assistant," said the spokesman.

"We are in touch with the Bobbi Brown staff and the management, and understand that the staff (member) is recovering at home. We will render additional support to them as necessary."