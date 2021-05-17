SINGAPORE

Manpower squeeze raises worksite safety concerns

The Covid-19 manpower squeeze and the disruptions to projects in sectors such as construction have raised fears about safety being compromised at worksites of late. Latest figures from the Ministry of Manpower indicate that the number of workplace injuries has increased slightly in the first quarter of this year.

SINGAPORE

S'pore's green effort and diplomacy get recognition

Singapore's efforts to fight climate change are gaining recognition on the world stage. Last week, a senior United States official said that the Republic's move to use innovation to deal with the issue could offer lessons for other cities. Singapore's reputation of being an honest broker has also got the attention of the international community.

WORLD

Bodies of Covid-19 victims found in some Indian rivers

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found in some Indian rivers, a state government official said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice that may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages. Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges, which Hindus consider to be a holy river, have shocked a nation reeling under the world's worst surge in cases.

SCIENCE

Why is your arm sore after vaccine jab?

The most common side effect felt by those who received a Covid-19 vaccine shot has been soreness around the injection site. The localised arm pain was also more frequent among younger vaccine recipients. The Straits Times talks to medical experts to find out why the side effects vary between different groups of people.

BUSINESS

Credit card debt down despite pandemic woes

Consumers chalked up less credit card debt last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll on people's finances. Total rollover credit card balances came in at an estimated $5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, down 15.8 per cent from a year earlier, the Monetary Authority of Singapore's data showed.

LIFE

Boosting kids' interest in bilingual reading

A survey of 4,300 bilingual children from Primary 3 to 5 found a correlation between the reading of English books and mother tongue books. The results of the study may be used for designing future reading programmes, as well as tracking changes in bilingual children's reading preferences.