Raising bilingual readers

Parents who want to nurture a love of mother-tongue storybooks in a child who prefers English ones can start by searching for literature from the genre of English books the child likes.

But these books must be pitched at an appropriate level, so the child can understand and enjoy them.

This was one of the findings from a survey of 4,300 bilingual children from Primary 3 to 5, aimed at understanding their reading habits and preferences in English and their respective mother tongues.

Its results may be used for designing future reading programmes, as well as tracking changes in bilingual children's reading preferences.

Dr Sun Baoqi, a researcher with the Centre for Research in Child Development at the National Institute of Education, who led the study, said the preliminary results are significant because they show a correlation between the reading of English and mother-tongue books.

She said emotions such as happiness and excitement that a child feels when reading English storybooks can be nurtured and transferred to the reading of Chinese storybooks.

She added: "The reading strategies used for English can be equally efficient and feasible when applied to mother-tongue reading."

Parents whose kids read only English books need not despair, as there are steps they can take to nurture a similar love of books written in their mother tongue, she said.

Another finding from the study is the important role adults play in nurturing a love of reading.

Said Dr Sun: "There are simple things an adult can do to make a difference to a child's love of a language or books - for instance, simply speaking the language at home or buying books at the right proficiency level.

"A child needs to have the right environment to develop a love of reading. It is not usually something he can acquire himself."

The survey, which was conducted in July and August last year, asked pupils about their reading frequency, duration and favourite genres - for example, adventure or comedy - as well as the number of English and mother-tongue books they had at home.

Here are other preliminary findings.

KIDS PREFER PRINT

While parents may be keen to introduce other media to their offspring, many of the children surveyed preferred print to audio or e-books.

One possible reason could be that there are more print books available compared with those in other media, said Dr Sun.

Some children also did not own a smartphone, while others admitted that when they read on a phone, they would get distracted by other applications.

READING ENJOYMENT

The study found that students who enjoyed reading would read more and for longer periods, and vice versa. This was most apparent during the circuit breaker when students said they had more time to read.

Avid readers found the period invaluable for their favourite activity, said Dr Sun. "So, it is all the more important to nurture a love of reading if you want your kids to read."

EASY ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY READING MATERIALS

During the circuit breaker when libraries were closed and children could not go out, they reread what they had at home, said Dr Sun.

Some had tapped online resources, but faced difficulty in searching for books written in their mother tongue.

Dr Sun added that it may be useful for parents to guide their children on the use of technology.

Likewise, during the school holidays, children are likely to spend more time at home, so it helps to have good books within reach.

READING AS A SOCIAL ACTIVITY

For children from homes where the parents were readers, reading came naturally to them.

Other children who lacked support relied on friends and teachers, said Dr Sun.

"To me, this is an important finding. It highlights the role adults can play in terms of nurturing a love of reading.

"This is especially important for reluctant readers - parents and teachers will need to spend even more effort," she said, citing a pupil who had told her "if my teacher reads mother-tongue books to me, I don't know why, but I just understand it better".

LOVE OF READING IS FRAGILE

Children at Primary 3 and 4 typically experienced the greatest joy in reading, but their interest had waned by the time they reached Primary 5.

There are several possible reasons for this development, including more schoolwork and increased access to technology, said Dr Sun.

She added that at this stage, children are typically also past the honeymoon stage of independent reading - a new experience, which usually takes place at around Primary 3, when they realise they no longer need to rely on an adult to read to them.

HOW PARENTS CAN ENCOURAGE CHILDREN

1. Boost a child's enjoyment of reading

One of Dr Sun's suggestions to counter a child's growing lack of interest in reading is to expand the literary diet for children at the upper primary levels, such as by moving beyond fiction to non-fiction or current affairs.

Alternatively, parents can introduce books with new themes that can be used for discussion.

"We cannot rest even after our kids can read on their own. We need to continue to provide guidance and support if we want to maintain their love of reading," said Dr Sun.

2. Build routines and habits

Associate Professor Loh Chin Ee, Dr Sun's colleague and a co-researcher for the study, said parents who want to nurture a love of mother-tongue books must intentionally set aside time to do so.

"If you are already reading English storybooks every night, set aside time specifically for mother-tongue books. Otherwise, activities like gadgets or videos will be more attractive," she said.

It is important to get children into a habit even if they are reading simple books or comics, she added.

"Affirm what they are reading. Don't say things like, 'you are already in Primary 6, why are you still reading such a simple book'," she said.

3. Tap non-print resources such as video, audio

Parents who are not as well versed in a language can try tapping resources such as videos or audio books. But Dr Sun emphasised that these should not be used as a babysitting device.

Instead, the parent should use the resources alongside the child. "No matter what medium is used, the most important thing is engagement," she said.

4. Consider a child's daily language exposure

To know whether a child has a good balance of exposure to English and his or her mother tongue, Dr Sun suggested looking at his or her overall daily exposure to both languages.

If a child is in a largely English-speaking environment in school, parents might want to consider speaking more of their mother tongue at home, she said.

Dr Sun said a recent separate study, which surveyed how often Primary 5 pupils used their mother tongue with their family members, had found a positive correlation between the frequency of use and motivation to learn the language.

"It is a fundamental first step because it shows the parents' positive attitude towards the language and that bilingualism is a way of life. Parental behaviour influences children's learning motivation," she said.

While some parents may send children for extra classes in their mother tongue, Dr Sun said it may be more effective to simply speak the language at home, even if the parents are not fluent in it.

"Parents are making an effort by paying for classes, but language is not like other subjects that you can outsource once a week to see effective results," she said.