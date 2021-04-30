THE BIG STORY

2 TTSH wards in lockdown as Covid-19 cluster grows

Two wards at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) were locked down as Singapore's first Covid-19 hospital cluster grew to nine cases, while the authorities moved to contain the spread of the virus and uncover all cases. Eight people have been linked to a 46-year-old nurse working there who tested positive on Tuesday.

Countries send aid to India as it battles Covid-19 surge

More than 40 countries are sending aid to India to help with its battle against a deadly surge of Covid-19 infections. Various nations are sending close to 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders and anti-viral medicine as hospitals in India struggle to treat patients.

NTUC considers reserving some jobs for Singaporeans

Reserving certain jobs for locals is among the measures being considered to help address the concerns of professionals, managers and executives in Singapore, said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (right) yesterday. The union is also looking at designing a form of unemployment insurance scheme through NTUC Income.

WORLD

Glaciers losing mass at accelerated pace: Study

Nearly all the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace - according to a new study that could impact future projections for ice loss. Using high-resolution satellite imagery from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that most glaciers lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice a year.

SINGAPORE

Maid abuser making more moves to avoid life in prison

A 41-year-old housewife who starved, tortured and ultimately killed her maid has changed lawyers and is making further moves to try to avoid life in prison. Her new lawyer said the woman wanted to submit a further plea for leniency and that he would also ask the prosecution to consider further reducing the culpable homicide charge.

BUSINESS

'Popiah King' retains Hanwell chairmanship

"Popiah King" Sam Goi (left) has prevailed in a boardroom tussle, retaining his chairmanship of Hanwell Holdings while ousting two rival directors from the board. Shareholder support for Mr Goi was obvious at yesterday's annual general meeting, with 94.7 per cent voting for him to remain.