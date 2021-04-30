'Popiah King' Sam Goi retains Hanwell chairmanship after boardroom tussle

"Popiah King" Sam Goi has prevailed in a boardroom tussle, retaining his chairmanship of Hanwell Holdings while ousting rival directors Coco Tang Cheuk Chee and Eugene Yeo See Liang from the board. Shareholder support for Mr Goi was obvious at yesterday's annual general meeting (AGM), with 94.67 per cent voting in favour of him remaining as non-executive chairman.

In contrast, 55.34 per cent voted against the re-election of Ms Tang as a director, and the resolution to re-elect Mr Yeo - an ally of Ms Tang - was not carried, with 55.3 per cent voting against him.