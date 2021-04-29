Must - reads

THE BIG STORY

Singapore's economy is well on its way to recovery and almost back to pre-pandemic levels, even if growth momentum has eased in recent months. But while the overall economic picture looks rosier, growth across sectors could be even more lopsided than previously forecast, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore can consider allowing vaccinated residents to travel to countries with low numbers of Covid-19 cases without quarantining them on their return, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung. This is another avenue for travel being explored, he said, as the country prepares to open a travel bubble with Hong Kong.

WORLD

United States President Joe Biden hits 100 days in office today with a positive - and importantly, also steady - approval rating, buoyed by his acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and a relief and stimulus package that put an additional US$1,400 (S$1,860) in the bank account of each low-and middle-income American struggling to make ends meet.

WORLD

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a new Investment Ministry and the merger of two other ministries, in an effort to attract foreign investments and improve the ease of doing business in the country as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. The Cabinet reshuffle is the country's second in four months.

OPINION

The health disaster unfolding in India amid the coronavirus pandemic is a hybrid of a natural disaster compounded by complacency, misgovernance and power play. Associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at what the rest of Asia can learn from the country's handling of its Covid-19 tsunami.



ST FILE PHOTO



SINGAPORE

The Tripartite Alliance Limited, an organisation that oversees the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) and handles employment disputes, has been fined $29,000 after the data of about 20,000 people was accessed by hackers last year.