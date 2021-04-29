Biden's 100 days

United States President Joe Biden hits 100 days in office today with a positive and, importantly, steady approval rating, buoyed by his acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and a relief and stimulus package that put an additional US$1,400 (S$1,860) in the bank account of each low- and middle-income American struggling to make ends meet.

The Biden administration has been busy; some analysts are calling it a 100-day sprint. Mr Biden has proposed legislation that would transform America, raising taxes on the super wealthy and increasing the minimum wage – though whether these will pass intact remains a question.