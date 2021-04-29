Biden's 100 days

He reaches milestone with a steady approval rating, getting top marks for Covid-19 action

Above: A Covid-19 vaccination site in Mississippi on Tuesday. In a recent poll, people were more optimistic about defeating Covid-19 than they were in January. Right: Asylum seekers crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Mexico on Tuesday. Pr
A Covid-19 vaccination site in Mississippi on Tuesday. In a recent poll, people were more optimistic about defeating Covid-19 than they were in January. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
Above: A Covid-19 vaccination site in Mississippi on Tuesday. In a recent poll, people were more optimistic about defeating Covid-19 than they were in January. Right: Asylum seekers crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Mexico on Tuesday. Pr
Asylum seekers crossing the Rio Grande river into the US from Mexico on Tuesday. President Joe Biden remains politically vulnerable over the border crisis, with migrants overwhelming facilities.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
Nirmal Ghosh‍ US Bureau Chief In Washington
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

United States President Joe Biden hits 100 days in office today with a positive and, importantly, steady approval rating, buoyed by his acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, and a relief and stimulus package that put an additional US$1,400 (S$1,860) in the bank account of each low- and middle-income American struggling to make ends meet.

The Biden administration has been busy; some analysts are calling it a 100-day sprint. Mr Biden has proposed legislation that would transform America, raising taxes on the super wealthy and increasing the minimum wage – though whether these will pass intact remains a question.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Report card

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'Biden's 100 days'. Subscribe
Topics: 