THE BIG STORY

7 ministries get new chiefs in major Cabinet reshuffle

Seven of the 15 ministries will get new ministers under a major Cabinet reshuffle aimed at giving younger ministers experience and exposure. The changes come two weeks after the announcement that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is stepping aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team.

WORLD

S'pore can hit climate goals through innovation: PM Lee

Singapore may be small and without access to resources, but it will strive to achieve its climate targets through innovation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday at the Leaders Summit on Climate. He also said Singapore was turning to technology to reduce its emissions and adapt to the changing climate.



Hand sanitiser being prepared for distribution in Chennai yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

India sees world's highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases for 2nd day

India has reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, while officials across northern and western India warned that most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

BUSINESS

Fund for low-wage workers in S'pore gets $4m boost

A fund to support lower-wage workers whose employers cannot pay them due to business failure received a $4 million boost yesterday. The Singapore National Employers Federation put in $1 million and the Government will match that with a $3 contribution for every $1. The money will go to the Short-Term Relief Fund.

LIFE

Taking small steps every day to save environment

Taking small steps daily to save the environment can make a big impact yearly, say people and firms doing their part to reduce their carbon footprint. Mr Eugene Seah renovated his home using recycled and eco-friendly materials, while Ikea and Gain City are developing new ways to further reduce emissions.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



SPORT

New tennis champ misses family amid pandemic

Singapore-born Astra Sharma (above) regrets that her Singaporean parents were unable to be courtside when she won her first WTA singles title at the Charleston Open on Sunday. Missing her supportive family has been one of the biggest challenges for the 25-year-old Australian during the coronavirus pandemic.