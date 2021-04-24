India reels from record Covid-19 cases for second day

MUMBAI • India has reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day, surpassing 330,000 new cases as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said yesterday, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital New Delhi, warned that most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

The surge in cases came as a fire in a hospital in a suburb of Mumbai treating Covid-19 patients killed 13 people, the latest accident to hit a facility crowded with virus sufferers.

On Wednesday, 22 patients died at a public hospital in the western state of Maharashtra when their oxygen supply ran out due to a leaking tank, after at least nine had died in a hospital fire last month in the state's capital of Mumbai.

"It is grim. It is grave... there is an extreme shortage of ICU beds," Mr T.S. Singh Deo, Health Minister of the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, told Reuters. "We'll need to be very careful in the rural areas. If it spreads there, then it will be out of control."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government has been criticised for relaxing virus curbs too quickly, met chief ministers of the worst-affected states.

Later, he said the government was making a "continuous effort" to increase oxygen supplies, including steps to divert industrial oxygen.

Mr Modi asked states to work together to meet the needs for medicine and oxygen, and stop hoarding and black marketeering.

"Every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Daily infections hit 332,730, up from 314,835 the previous day, when India set a record that surpassed a US figure of 297,430 new cases in January. The US tally has since fallen.

Delhi reported more than 26,000 new cases and 306 deaths, or about one fatality every five minutes, the fastest since the pandemic began. Medical oxygen and beds have become scarce, with major hospitals putting up notices saying they have no room for any more patients and police fanning out to secure oxygen supplies.

PAINFUL PICTURE Everyone is fighting for his own survival and trying to protect his loved ones. This is hard to watch. PROF BHRAMAR MUKHERJEE, who specialises in biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan in the United States.

"We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi... till oxygen supplies stabilise," Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals, said on Twitter as it appealed for oxygen.

Professor Bhramar Mukherjee, who specialises in biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan in the United States, said that it seemed as if there was no social safety net for Indians. "Everyone is fighting for his own survival and trying to protect his loved ones. This is hard to watch."

'SELF-ASSURED HUBRIS'

In New Delhi, people losing loved ones are turning to makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations as funeral services get swamped.

Amid the despair, recriminations have begun. Health experts say that India got complacent in the winter, when new cases were about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control, and lifted restrictions to allow big gatherings.

"Indians let down their collective guard," Dr Zarir Udwadia, a pulmonologist on Maharashtra's task force, wrote in the Times of India newspaper. "We heard self-congratulatory declarations of victory from our leaders, now cruelly exposed as mere self-assured hubris."

The government ordered an extensive lockdown last year in the early stages of the pandemic, but it has been wary of the economic costs and upheaval to the lives of legions of poor migrant workers after any tight reimposition of curbs.

Mr Modi has said that another lockdown would be a last resort.

Britain, Canada, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have banned flights from India. Indonesia yesterday said that it would stop issuing visas to foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains.

A "double mutant" variant and super-spreader events are being blamed for the alarming surge of infections in India.

Britain said on Thursday that it found 55 more cases of the more infectious Indian variant, known as B1617, in its latest weekly figure, taking the total of confirmed and probable cases of the variant there to 132.

India, a major vaccine producer, has begun a vaccination campaign but only a tiny fraction of its population of 1.39 billion has received a dose, with experts saying that supplies are scarce. "It is tragic, the mismanagement," Professor Kaushik Basu at Cornell University and a former economic adviser to the Indian government, said on Twitter. "For a country known to be the pharmacy of the world, to have less than 1.5 per cent of the population vaccinated is a failure difficult to fathom."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SEE WORLD •A18