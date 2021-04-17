THE BIG STORY

S'pore exports forecast up after strong March data

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) jumped sharply last month, prompting analysts to raise their exports forecast for the year. Nodx surged 12.1 per cent year on year last month, mainly owing to higher demand for non-electronics such as petrochemicals and increased electronics shipments from a low base.

THE BIG STORY

US plans for booster shots a year after inoculation

The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine and 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against Covid-19, a White House official said. While the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied, booster vaccines could be needed, he said.



A protest against the Japanese government's decision to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, outside the Fukushima prefectural government headquarters on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

China ramps up pressure on Japan over Fukushima wastewater

China is ratcheting up pressure over Japan's plan to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, calling on government officials to drink the liquid to prove its safety.

"Japanese politicians said treated wastewater is 'innocent'; why don't they drink, cook and wash clothes with the water first?" the Foreign Ministry spokesman tweeted.

SINGAPORE

Parti seeks compensation from AGC in first such move

Former domestic worker Parti Liyani, an Indonesian who was acquitted in a case last year of stealing from her then employer, is seeking compensation from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC). She is the first to be making an application for compensation under Section 359(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

BUSINESS

Singapore trails in Q1 Asia-Pacific IPO bonanza

In the first quarter, the Asia-Pacific region recorded the highest initial public offering (IPO) proceeds in 20 years, while Singapore saw just one new listing, according to data in an EY report. Exchanges in the region listed a combined 200 IPOs to raise US$34.3 billion (S$46 billion) in the January to March period, the report showed.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



SPORT

Rookie to join star cast at HSBC golf event

Thai rookie Patty Tavatanakit (above) is excited to be among the star-studded field at this month's HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. The winner of the year's first Major, the ANA Inspiration, has received a sponsorship invitation from the organisers.