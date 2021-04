In a quarter that the Asia-Pacific region recorded the highest initial public offering (IPO) proceeds in 20 years, Singapore saw just one new listing, according to data in an Ernst & Young (EY) report.

Exchanges in the region listed a combined 200 IPOs to raise US$34.3 billion (S$46 billion) in the January-March period, the report based on data from EY and Dealogic showed. It excludes special purpose acquisition company (Spac) IPOs.