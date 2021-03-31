THE BIG STORY

Vivian: S'pore can play key role in China economic plan

Singapore can play a key role in the external part of China's new "dual circulation" economic strategy, and can be a base for Chinese firms looking to expand into South-east Asia. Singapore can also support China's opening up of its financial and capital markets, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in an interview with Xinhua.

WORLD

Biden ramps up America's immunisation campaign

United States President Joe Biden's administration announced a raft of new actions to expand the national immunisation campaign and ensure that 90 per cent of adults will be eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus by April 19. But the President warned on Monday that "the war against Covid-19 is far from won".



The strike is a new tactic to step up the civil disobedience campaign in Myanmar. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Activists stage 'garbage strike' on Yangon streets

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Yangon yesterday after activists launched a "garbage strike" to oppose military rule as the number of protesters killed by security forces since a Feb 1 coup rose to more than 500. At least 512 civilians have been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup in Myanmar, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.

OPINION

Be wary in Wild West world of non-fungible tokens

These days, hardly a week passes without news of somebody paying an outrageous price for some non-fungible token (NFT). But investors need to be careful, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. Maybe regulatory and governance issues will be sorted out over time. But until then, NFTs are in a Wild West world.

SINGAPORE

Groups with lewd images resurface on Telegram

Chat groups similar to SG Nasi Lemak, circulating obscene photos and videos of women, have resurfaced on Telegram. Checks on more than 10 such groups found that most had about 2,000 members. Some had more than 7,000 subscribers, with over 500 photographs and video clips shared.



PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



BUSINESS

Archegos blow-up sparked brawls between banks

The forced liquidation of Mr Bill Hwang's (above) Archegos Capital Management, which sent stocks tumbling last week and continues to send shock waves across capital markets, was preceded by bickering in the highest rungs of global finance that devolved into finger-pointing and fury. Banks are just starting to tally the carnage.