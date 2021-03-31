The wild world of NFTs

These days, hardly a week passes without news of somebody paying an outrageous price for some non-fungible token (NFT). Some of the recent examples have been eye-popping: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first tweet from 2006 - "Just setting up my Twttr" - sold for US$2.9 million (S$3.9 million). CryptoPunk #3100 - a meme of an alien - sold to an anonymous buyer for US$7.6 million.

And most spectacular of all, an NFT of a collage of 5,000 images by American digital artist Beeple - sold to Singapore-based Metakovan aka Vignesh Sundaresan for US$69.3 million - the third-most expensive painting ever sold by a living artist, after Rabbit by Jeff Koons and Portrait Of An Artist by David Hockney.