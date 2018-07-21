Murder on ITE campus: Suspect charged in hospital

SINGAPORE - The suspect in the death of a woman at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus was charged with murder at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Saturday (July 21).

Seet Cher Hng, 66, is accused of killing ex-wife Low Hwee Geok, 56.

Ms Low, 56, who also went by her English name Michelle, was the director of ITE's examinations division.

She was found lying in the Ang Mo Kio school's carpark on Thursday evening and pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

After allegedly stabbing Ms Low, Seet is understood to have stabbed himself and sustained serious injuries.

He is still in hospital but no longer in a critical condition.

An ITE spokesman extended its condolences to Ms Low's family and said it would be providing support.

"She was very well regarded by her colleagues for her warm personality, as well as passion and professionalism in her work," said the spokesman on Friday.

The couple married in 1993 but separated a few years ago.

A source close to Seet said the couple met while working at ITE and had been based at separate campuses the past few years.

The source added that Seet retired from his role in the estates services department at ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang last year.