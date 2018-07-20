Fatal stabbing on Ang Mo Kio ITE campus

A woman believed to have been stabbed was found dead at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio yesterday evening.

The police said they were alerted to an incident at about 7.40pm involving a man who allegedly stabbed a 56-year-old woman in the school's carpark. They have classified the case as murder.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which sent two ambulances to the scene, said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 66-year-old male suspect, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

When The Straits Times visited the school at about 9.45pm, a section of the mostly deserted sheltered carpark, located just off the school's entrance in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, had been cordoned off, with several police vans seen on site.

People with cars parked within the cordoned-off area were told that they could not remove their vehicles until investigations were complete.

The victim's body had not been removed, and was spotted lying between a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and a blue Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle in the sheltered carpark.

Photos circulating online also showed a man, dressed in a polo T-shirt and grey trousers, lying in the carpark with his shirt drenched in blood. The Straits Times understands that the victim is a staff member of the school and the suspect is her former husband.



Woman found murdered in ITE carpark: A woman believed to have been stabbed was found dead at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio yesterday evening. Police said they were alerted to an incident where a man allegedly stabbed the 56-year-old woman in the school's carpark, and have classified the case as murder. A 66-year-old male suspect, who was injured, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



WORRIED ABOUT SAFETY A classmate said there was a stabbing incident in the carpark, and one person died. I am feeling quite scared now about the safety here. YEAR 1 STUDENT DIDI

Most students still on campus at around 10pm said that they had not heard about the incident, as the sheltered carpark is in an area with less foot traffic.

Year 2 student Zatil Nazurah, 18, said she received a text message from a teacher telling her to be careful and to stay away from the sheltered carpark.

"A lot of us just came out of a CCA (co-curricular activity), so we don't know what happened. We were told to stay away from the main carpark, but don't know why."

A Year 1 student, who gave her name only as Didi, said that she had also been told to stay away from the carpark. "A classmate said there was a stabbing incident in the carpark, and one person died. I am feeling quite scared now about the safety here," the 16-year-old said.

Mr Ang Wei Neng, a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, called on the ITE to act quickly to enhance security.

"We hope the management of ITE College Central can act fast and decisively to enhance the security of the college to assure parents, students and staff of their safety," he said.

The ITE said it was saddened by the tragic incident. "This is an isolated incident, and we would like to assure parents, students and the public that our campus is safe for students, staff and members of the public," it added.

The spokesman also said classes will carry on normally today.

• Additional reporting by Fabian Koh