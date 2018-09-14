Muji's mini dorayaki red bean jam pancake recalled voluntarily due to mould: AVA

SINGAPORE - Lifestyle brand Muji Singapore has voluntarily recalled its mini dorayaki red bean jam pancake as mould was found in some of the product's packages.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a statement on Friday evening (Sept 14) that the recall has been completed.

The product in question has a weight of 135g and expiry dates between Sept 12 and Dec 5.

The AVA advised consumers who have purchased the product not to consume it.

Consumers can take the product to a Muji outlet, or contact Muji Customer Service on 6346-4123 or customerservice@muji.com.sg for a refund.

In July, Muji recalled another product, Shrimp and Potherb Peperoncino Pasta Sauce, from its outlets after small plastic pieces were found in some of them.

The affected products were sold from April 9 to June 26 this year.