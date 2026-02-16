MUIS removes compounded fidyah payment and updates rate to $4 a day; zakat fitrah set at $5 or $8

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new fidyah rate of $4 a day reflects the average cost of a moderate meal in Singapore, said MUIS.

SINGAPORE – Muslims paying fidyah will no longer have to make compounded payments, with the rate to be set at $4 a day for Ramadan 2026.

Fidyah is a tithe paid by those who cannot fast because of illness or who have broken their fast by violating the rules set during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, those paying the compulsory zakat fitrah, or tithe , during Ramadan 2026 can expect to pay $5 or $8 per person.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said in a statement on Feb 16 that the compounded payment requirement for fidyah will be removed to benefit those who delay the payment because of valid reasons such as continued illness, travel, pregnancy and breastfeeding.

“This approach ensures that religious obligations remain accessible to all Muslims regardless of their circumstances,” said MUIS.

The current fidyah rate of $1.40 w as established in 2014 , and the amount that must be paid is compounded according to the years not paid.

The new rate of $4 a day is based on research reflecting the average cost of a moderate meal in Singapore today, said MUIS.

The updated rate will be fully implemented from the beginning of the Islamic month of Syawal , expected to fall on March 21 in 2026. Those who would like to pay fidyah at the current rate of $1.40 can do so until then.

Meanwhile, the rate for kafarah, currently set at $10, has also been revised to $4 per person to align with the updated fidyah rate. Kafarah is a charitable compensation for intentionally violating obligations or oaths in Islam.

The new rate aims to create a simple system for the community and ensure recipients receive proper nourishment, as well as maintain the charitable purpose of such religious contributions, said MUIS.

MUIS said it updated its calculation methodology for fidyah and kafarah payments by moving away from the system based on the weight of rice, and reflecting the true cost now of providing adequate meals to those in need.

The council said it will conduct periodic reviews of the fidyah and kafarah rates to ensure they accurately reflect the cost of an average meal in Singapore.

For those paying zakat fitrah, the normal rate remains unchanged at $5 . The higher rate, meanwhile, is set at $8 per person , an increase of 10 cents from 2025 .

These rates are based on the median price of normal and higher-grade rice as the community’s staple food, said MUIS.

Muslims must pay zakat fitrah during Ramadan and are advised to do so early. Fidyah and kafarah can be paid throughout the year.

MUIS encourages Muslims to make payments through official and authorised channels designated by the council, to ensure transaction security and proper allocation of contributions.

These channels include the Zakat Singapore website and other digital platforms listed on the site, authorised collection centres and self-service kiosks at participating mosques.

The self-service kiosks now accept contactless mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. They have also been equipped with larger 10-inch touchscreen display s – double the previous size – and improved navigation for better accessibility.