Motorcyclist taken to hospital after colliding with car in Serangoon

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital on Monday after he collided with a car at a Serangoon traffic junction.

A video posted on YouTube by Roads.sg showed the motorcyclist going straight just as the lights turned green, only to crash into a grey Hyundai that was turning right into his path.

The motorcyclist, who had a green Grab delivery bag with him, was knocked onto the road.

The driver and other passers-by are also seen checking on the motorcyclist, including a man who moved his delivery bag to the pavement.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the accident happened at 9.01am at the junction of Lichfield Road and Serangoon Garden Way.

Police added that the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, and the 44-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations.

ST has reached out to Grab for comment.