Motorcyclist killed in accident involving his bike, lorry and bus near Chijmes

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was killed after a collision between his bike, a lorry and a bus near Chijmes on Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit’s vice-president for customer experience and communications, said the front of a service 851 bus “brushed past” a motorcycle, while the bus was travelling straight on Victoria Street with the green light in its favour.

“We are sorry to hear about the passing of the motorcyclist and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family,” she added.

No one on the bus was injured.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam that stretched to as far as the Hill Street area, according to a Lianhe Zaobao report.

In pictures circulating online and in chat groups, a stationary green bus is seen on Victoria Street towards Bugis Junction. Orange and white cones were also seen on the two rightmost lanes on the adjacent Bras Basah Road, in front of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd.