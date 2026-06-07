Motorcyclist dies in hospital after accident on TPE

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The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident, which involved a lorry and a motorcycle, at 12.10pm on June 6.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident on the TPE in the direction of Changi, before the Punggol Way exit, on June 6 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a lorry and a motorcycle, at 12.10pm on June 6 .

The SCDF said it took one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police said the 52-year-old male motorcyclist was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died.

A video of the accident’s aftermath circulating online shows a motorcycle in close contact with the rear bumper of a lorry. There is debris, including what appears to be a motorcycle top box, strewn on the road.

A group of three men is seen gathered around the motorcycle. A white sheet is on the motorcycle.

The police said in their annual road traffic statistics that while motorcycles made up only 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents. They also accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 in 2024 to 4,227 in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.