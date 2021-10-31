Most people in S'pore comply with current Covid-19 safety measures: MSE

SINGAPORE - While there are people who drink or congregate in big groups in public places after 10.30pm, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said the majority of the population have complied with the prevailing safe management measures.

More than 12,000 fines were issued to people for breaking Covid-19 regulations from April last year to end-September this year. Common breaches included gathering in groups larger than the permitted size and intermingling in places like food and beverage outlets, game courts in Housing Board estates, parks and beaches, and not wearing masks.