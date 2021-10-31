It's still happy hour for some in S'pore after 10.30pm, despite flouting Covid-19 rules

From drinking alcohol in dark forested areas at night to blatantly overshooting the 10.30pm drinking time limit under the Safe Management Measures at coffeeshops, scores of people risk spreading the Covid-19 virus when they mingle in large groups.
SINGAPORE - The party continues past 10.30pm for some people despite the risk of being caught and penalised over breaching Covid-19 safety regulations, with a few coffee shops and eateries around the country turning into hangouts for a number of drinkers after they have closed for the night.

Checks by The Sunday Times from April found groups of people flouting the law for their alcohol fix. Often seen in public areas, they drink beyond the 10.30pm deadline set under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

