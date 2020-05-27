Mosques to progressively reopen from June 2, will provide some space for private prayers

SINGAPORE - Mosques in Singapore will reopen progressively from June 2, starting with the provision of limited spaces for private prayer.

However, congregational and Friday prayers remain suspended until further notice.

The cautious approach is taken in view of possible hidden Covid-19 infections in the community and to support the national effort to curb the virus' spread, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Wednesday (May 27).

Mosques here were closed on March 13, and services such as Islamic learning moved online, while congregational prayer and communal activities were suspended. Believers were encouraged to pray at home instead.

Muis said it would implement "maximum precautionary measures" to reduce the possibility of a second wave of community infections, as the country moves into the first phase of easing restrictions for the circuit breaker.

From June 2 to 7, mosques will open for limited operating hours between 1pm and 6pm. Most mosques will allow individual worship for five daily prayers from June 8.

Besides regular disinfection of common spaces, mosques will introduce physical checks, temperature taking and the SafeEntry digital check-in system.

Safe distancing measures will also be implemented at these venues. Limited prayer spaces will be opened for private worship. Up to five prayer zones will be demarcated, with each zone able to accommodate up to five individuals from the same household.

Priority is given to those in essential services and who do not have a space at work to pray. This includes delivery riders as well as drivers of private-hire vehicles and taxis.

"We also urge other members of the community who can perform their worship at home to continue to do so," said Muis, advising vulnerable groups such as seniors and children to avoid mosques for now.

Individuals visiting the mosques have to bring along their identity card or personal identification documents that can be scanned for the SafeEntry system. They must also adhere to the measures, including donning masks, bringing their own prayer items such as prayer mats, and not intermingling with others there.

As community transmission rates decrease, mosques will gradually ease measures to allow for an increased but safe number of worshippers as well as more activities, including congregational prayers.

But these measures may be tightened again if the national situation were to worsen, said Muis. "As such, we urge the community to work closely with mosque leaders to continue to curb the spread of the virus by adopting the necessary precautions when visiting our mosques, and to visit mosques during this period only when necessary."