Coronavirus: Offices, supermarkets and taxis to have SafeEntry check-in system from May 12

SINGAPORE - A national digital check-in system that enables contact tracers to find close contacts of infected cases quickly will be compulsory for places where people are likely to be in close proximity for prolonged periods of time, in enclosed spaces and in places with high traffic.

This includes workplaces like offices and factories, supermarkets and, over time, will be rolled out to taxis too.

The Ministry of Health gave this update on the system, called SafeEntry, on Saturday (May 9), adding a list of types of facilities and businesses resuming operations on May 12 which need to have SafeEntry in place to log employers and visitors entering and leaving their premises.

The check-in system, developed by the Government Technology Agency, is part of broader safe management practices and technologies that individuals and businesses must use so that normal activities can resume safely and gradually.

The measures are in place to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 as activities progressively resume across the Republic.

SafeEntry has been currently deployed at over 16,000 premises.

The list of locations that need to have SafeEntry in place are:

• Workplaces such as offices and factories

• Schools and educational institutes

• Pre-schools

• Healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and traditional Chinese medicine clinics

Related Story Coronavirus: Wearable dongle among options being explored to boost tracking

• Residential care facilities such as nursing homes

• Hairdressers and barbers

• Supermarkets

• Selected popular wet markets (Geylang Serai Market, Block 104 / 105 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang Market), Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52)

• Malls

• Hotels

MOH said the existing list will be updated at this website as more activities and services resume.

SafeEntry will also be progressively rolled out to taxis from May 12 to support contact tracing efforts for street-hail trips, MOH said.

Commuters should scan the SafeEntry QR codes deployed in taxis when taking such trips.

MOH added that retail outlets where customers are unlikely to be in close proximity for a prolonged period of time - such as pharmacies, convenience stores and heartland provision shops - are encouraged, but not required, to implement SafeEntry for customers.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

The ministry said food and beverage outlets will not be required to implement SafeEntry for customers as they are only open for delivery and takeaway services.

Both retail and food and beverage outlets must still implement SafeEntry for employees which extends to all workplaces, and adhere strictly to other safe management measures such as social distancing.

The Ministry of Manpower has also issued more details on the safe management measures which employers are required to implement in various workplace settings, including offices, common meeting and rest areas, factories, customer-facing settings and transportation.