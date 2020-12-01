Brr, it's cold outside: Rainy days ahead in Singapore, with temperatures to dip to 22 deg C

SINGAPORE - Expect more wet weather with temperatures dipping to around 22 deg C on a few days in the first half of December, said the weatherman on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said showers are forecast on most days in the next two weeks due to prevailing north-east monsoon conditions. Daily temperature will mostly range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, and could hit 34 deg C on one or two days.

December is typically the wettest month of the year.

These showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoons, but may extend to the evenings.

On a few days, intense thundery rain will be widespread due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region. Stronger winds can be expected in the second week of December.

The MSS added that last month was the second coolest November in the past decade, with a monthly mean temperature of 27.2 deg C.

Rainfall was also higher for most parts of the island, with the highest anomaly of 78 per cent above average recorded at Paya Lebar.

Heavy rain led to flash floods and fallen trees in parts of Singapore on Nov 2.

The highest daily total rainfall for the month was recorded at 134.2mm in Paya Lebar on the same day, said the MSS.

Water levels in drains and canals across Singapore triggered flood warnings for 12 locations on Nov 22.

The MSS said these intense showers could be attributed to strong solar heating of land areas as well as the large scale convergence of winds over Singapore.

While La Nina conditions may have influenced rainfall, the MSS added that other factors such as monsoonal and local wind conditions were more significant.

There were also a few warm days in November, mainly in the first fortnight of the month.

The highest daily temperature of 34.9 deg C was recorded at Clementi on Nov 5 and Paya Lebar on Nov 12.