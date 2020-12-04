More wet and cold weather in next fortnight

SINGAPORE - Shielding against the downpour with her umbrella, a pedestrian crossed Eu Tong Sen Street in Chinatown during a late afternoon deluge on Friday (Dec 4).

Singaporeans can expect more rain over the next few days, according to the four-day weather outlook from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Cold temperatures with lows of 22 deg C on rainy days will be part of a wet and chilly first two weeks of this month, said the NEA.

This is due to the end-of-year north-east monsoon falling over the region. Last month was similarly wet, with the La Nina weather phenomenon contributing to the above-average rainfall.