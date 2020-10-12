More than 900 SIA A-380 lunches sold out in half an hour

SINGAPORE - More than 900 seats that were available for Singapore Airlines' (SIA's) Restaurant A380 @ Changi dining experience were sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened on Oct 12.

Customers who were unable to make a reservation after 12.30am were invited to join a wait list, which has since also been closed.

Confirming that all places were snapped up, an SIA spokesman told The Straits Times: "Given the strong demand and interest from customers, Singapore Airlines will reopen the wait list on KrisShop.com for a limited time from 6pm on Oct 12 for customers who are still interested in experiencing Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

Those on the wait list will be contacted if there is additional availability.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, SIA executive vice-president (commercial), said: "We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

The three-hour lunch costs $50 in the economy cabin, $90 for those who wish to sit in the premium economy cabin, $300 for business class and $600 for the Suites.

On Sept 28, SIA announced that members of the public can still experience the airline's service - albeit on the ground - through three initiatives that would be launched.

An A-380 plane parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant on Oct 24 and 25, it said.

While the superjumbo can carry up to 471 passengers, only about half the seats will be filled to observe social distancing measures.

The menu will feature international cuisines and a Peranakan menu customised for the temporary restaurant. Each meal will come with two free alcoholic drinks and a free flow of other beverages.

Diners will get other perks, such as KrisShop discounts and a goodie bag. Those who turn up in traditional heritage wear, such as sarong kebaya, cheongsam or saree, will get an extra gift.

Other precautions to reduce the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus. These measures include cleaning and sanitising the plane, capping group sizes at five, implementing safe distancing and doing a temperature check.

Both crew and diners will be required to wear a face mask at all times when on board, except when eating or drinking.

SIA is also offering a tour of its training facilities and home delivery of meals from its first class and business class menus.