More than $72m redeemed by Singapore households under CDC voucher scheme

SINGAPORE - More than $72 million has been redeemed by Singaporean households through Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in the three months since the scheme was launched.

Unveiling this figure at a forum on Monday (March 28), Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling noted that about 1.12 million households have claimed their $100 CDC vouchers so far.

The $130 million scheme was rolled out on Dec 13 last year to defray daily expenses and support heartland merchants and hawkers hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Low, speaking at the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore Budget 2022 Business Forum, which was held at the Capitol Theatre in Stamford Road, added that more than 15,000 hawkers and merchants are on the scheme.

She noted how a further round of $100 vouchers will be distributed to Singaporean households later this year, as announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2022.

Mr Wong will be kicking off the next round of the $130 million scheme in late May, Ms Low added.

The CDC voucher scheme was launched in June 2020 to help up to 400,000 lower-income families.

These vouchers, which are claimed digitally, can be redeemed at participating merchants displaying the CDC Voucher decal.

Usage entails clicking on the link to select the amount to be used and showing the QR code to the merchant, who will then scan it using a RedeemSG Merchant app.

Members of the public can check which businesses accept the vouchers through an interactive map on the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website.