CDC vouchers to be digital-only, with app for merchants and hawkers

SINGAPORE - The $130 million Community Development Council (CDC) voucher scheme to be launched in a few months' time will be app-based, the five CDCs said in a joint release with the Peoples' Association on Monday (Oct 18).

To help merchants and hawkers accept the vouchers and receive payouts, voucher ambassadors from the CDCs and the SG Digital Office will be on the ground in the next few months to invite and guide them to use the required app.

The voucher scheme will see each of the 1.3 million Singaporean households here receive $100 in CDC vouchers in the coming months.

The scheme was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Budget 2021 and is meant to thank Singaporeans for their solidarity during this Covid-19 pandemic and to support heartland businesses.

Dubbed RedeemSG Merchant, the app will allow heartland merchants and hawkers to accept Government-issued digital vouchers, track voucher transactions and reduce the time needed for them to be reimbursed, said the CDCs.

The authorities are inviting heartland merchants and hawkers to register their interest in the programme online at this website from Monday (Oct 18).

A CDC Vouchers ambassador will reach out to them in the next two weeks to guide them through the process and how to use the merchant app, it added.

"In addition, how-to videos as well as infographics will be made available," said the statement.

"When the CDC Vouchers Scheme is launched officially in a few months' time, help will also be at hand to guide residents on how to claim their vouchers, with step-by-step videos and infographics."

Chairman of the Mayors' Committee Low Yen Ling said the latest tranche of the CDC vouchers scheme was refined following feedback from merchants that collating and tracking paper vouchers was additional work.

"The new RedeemSG Merchant app lets sellers track transactions easily and frees them from the hassle of collecting and counting paper vouchers," she said.

"We hope heartland merchants and hawkers will take this chance to get on board this free scheme which will not only help widen their customer base, but also provide a guided initiation to the use of digital platforms for their long-term growth and future."

CDC vouchers were first introduced last June, when 400,000 lower-income families identified through government help schemes each received $50 in paper vouchers to be spent at local businesses.

The vouchers had to be collected from designated community centres, and there were about 2,500 merchants onboard at the initial phase.

The scheme was extended in January this year with 400,000 families again receiving paper vouchers worth $50 that also had to be collected in-person. The Government said then that there were more than 8,100 participating heartland merchant shops and hawker stalls.