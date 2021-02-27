More than 26,000 Home Team frontliners get Covid-19 vaccine jab

SINGAPORE - About 26,200 Home Team officers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Friday (Feb 26).

Of these, 19,058 officers have received their second doses, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Saturday.

MHA's vaccination exercise started with 80 officers involved in frontline healthcare operations receiving vaccinations on Jan 11.

They were among about 1,050 to be vaccinated first, including Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Emergency Medical Services officers, staff from the Home Team Medical Services Division, and other frontline officers.

They included staff from the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

Subsequently, frontline officers performing enforcement and essential services duties were also vaccinated.

Senior leaders from various services under MHA were also vaccinated, including the commissioners and heads of department of the SCDF, Singapore Police Force, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), SPS, Central Narcotics Bureau and HTX.

Among them was Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck, who received his second shot at the Home Team Academy on Feb 17.

He said: "Taking up the vaccine will not only protect ourselves, our loved ones and our colleagues from Covid-19, but also bolster our national efforts in battling the virus."

Referring to the high take up rate for vaccination among SCDF officers, Commissioner of SCDF Eric Yap added: "This is a clear statement of our resolve, commitment and determination to ensure that SCDF, together with other Home Team agencies, build a collective Home Team defence against Covid-19."





Commissioner of

Police Hoong Wee Teck

received his second Covid-19

vaccination shot at the Home

Team Academy, on Feb 17, 2021.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE







Commissioner of

SCDF Eric Yap received his

first Covid-19 vaccination shot

at HQ SCDF on Jan 11, 2021.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



Also receiving the vaccine was Commissioner of Prisons Shie Yong Lee.

She said: "I am glad that all SPS staff who have undergone the vaccination have not had any major adverse reactions."

MHA permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong, who is also chairman of the Homefront Crisis Executive Group, said: "I am very glad that the large majority of our frontline Home Team officers have decided to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

"They perform roles critical for our country's safety and security, and together with colleagues from other ministries have been helping us to manage the pandemic, and getting vaccinated is therefore an important step."